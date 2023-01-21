Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

