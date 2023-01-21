CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRWD. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.68.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
