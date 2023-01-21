Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.07, for a total transaction of $2,219,851.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,422,714,835.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

