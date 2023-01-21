Cynthia M. Friend Sells 921 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BRKR opened at $70.65 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
