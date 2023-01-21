DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Down 15.3% in December

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 15th total of 317,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DatChat Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DATS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 188,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. DatChat has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DatChat by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DatChat by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

