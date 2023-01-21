Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

DLCA stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.12. 250,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,472. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLCA. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 190,970 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

