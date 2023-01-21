Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

