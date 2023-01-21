Dero Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $66.14 million and approximately $114,889.07 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00021490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,279.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00387797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.67 or 0.00754603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00096042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00568371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,220,762 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

