Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

DFFN stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

