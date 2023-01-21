DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells $37,266.33 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DV stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DV. Barclays raised DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

