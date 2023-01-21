Duality Advisers LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 165,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 91,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE USB opened at $46.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

