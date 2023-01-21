Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 46.1% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. 173,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,372. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $12.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
