Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 46.1% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the December 15th total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EIM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.61. 173,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,372. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 779.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 360,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 319,175 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 192,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 417,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

