ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 5.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). 1,588,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,496,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £9.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.89.

ECR Minerals Company Profile

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

