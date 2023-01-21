Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

EFC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 21.09 and a quick ratio of 21.09. The stock has a market cap of $828.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. On average, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -151.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

