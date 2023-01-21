Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) PT Raised to C$11.00

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Enerflex Price Performance
Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.66.
About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.
