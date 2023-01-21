Energi (NRG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $159,363.76

Energi (NRG) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Energi coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and approximately $159,363.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00074614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00056599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00023590 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,449,412 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

