EOS Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00004532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $136.69 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009799 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00020702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004790 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000802 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,080,498,564 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.