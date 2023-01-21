Evercore ISI Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.26.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after purchasing an additional 636,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

