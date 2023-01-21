Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 14,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,714. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.