Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Up 49.9% in December

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the December 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRFHF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $13.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $606.08. 2,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $363.48 and a 52-week high of $625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $584.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -321.54%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

