Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fastenal Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.