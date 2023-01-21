Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 137,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,447 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after buying an additional 1,253,944 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

