Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,025 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $376.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $361.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.23.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

