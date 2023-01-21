FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Update

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

FINV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 597,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $417.72 million during the quarter.

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,962,000 after buying an additional 314,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform is empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

