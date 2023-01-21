First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 288,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,461. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,271,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after buying an additional 586,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,074,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after buying an additional 681,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 775,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 150,995 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 526,787 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,257,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

