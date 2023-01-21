First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 288,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,461. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
