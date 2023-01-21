First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $52.91.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.246 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
