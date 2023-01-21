First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Up 46.2% in December

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FYT traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,585. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.43 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.246 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYT. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

