Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after purchasing an additional 203,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.