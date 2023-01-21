Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. 180,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,444. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Forge Global

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 30,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,599.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

