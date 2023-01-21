Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,175.69

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00005948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market cap of $120.65 million and $80,175.69 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.78 or 0.00416598 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.15 or 0.29242136 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00694168 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Price Index Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Price Index Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.