G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $313.37 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00074540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00056614 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023567 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars.

