GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,635 shares of company stock worth $652,752. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 208.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

