Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 44,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 41,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Garrett Motion stock. EVR Research LP raised its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

