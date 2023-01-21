Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,895,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,009. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

