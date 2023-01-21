Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS) Short Interest Update

Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 549,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gelesis Trading Up 17.2 %

Shares of GLS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,494. Gelesis has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Gelesis (NYSE:GLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati acquired 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the second quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gelesis by 72.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gelesis in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Gelesis Holdings Inc, a commercial stage biotherapeutics company, developing a biomimicry to treat the genesis of obesity and GI-related chronic diseases. The company also provides PLENITY, an orally administered, non-stimulant, and non-systemic aid for weight management. In addition, it offers a product for obesity and overweight and a pipeline with potential therapies for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes, and GS500 for Functional Constipation.

