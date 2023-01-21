Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Gentex Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.77 on Friday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

