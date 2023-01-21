George N. Mattson Buys 100,000 Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson purchased 100,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XOS Trading Up 44.3 %

XOSWW opened at $0.09 on Friday. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

