GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $418.45 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One GMX token can now be bought for $49.83 or 0.00214511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $418.45 million and $22.91 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00417487 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.93 or 0.29304522 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00693122 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,857,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,397,199 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

