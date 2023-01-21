Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,511. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.3296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.19%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

