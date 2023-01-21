GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.10) to GBX 1,550 ($18.91) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,583.57.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 119.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

