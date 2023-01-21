Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Up 14.9% in December

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 10,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,210,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $737,656,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,745,000 after buying an additional 3,150,186 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 459.28%.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

