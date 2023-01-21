Hedron (HDRN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $403,246.92 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

