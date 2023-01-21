Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $70.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.12 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.