Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 34.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

