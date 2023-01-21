Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 28,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.