Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2023

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 28,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

HRTX remained flat at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $350.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 848.19% and a negative net margin of 220.55%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.