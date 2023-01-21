HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HUYA by 81.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,125,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 2,751,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 57,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,602. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.58. HUYA has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

