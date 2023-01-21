Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ IEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company had a trading volume of 430,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,245. Icahn Enterprises has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.59). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -555.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.