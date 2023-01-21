ICON Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. ICON has a market cap of $189.43 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,041,972 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 944,985,308.139229 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.19918003 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,000,227.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

