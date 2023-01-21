Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 21,506 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,811,000 after buying an additional 259,190 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,603,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $341.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

