Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,305 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,836,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,932,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

