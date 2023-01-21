Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,933 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.38. 3,149,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,848. The company has a market cap of $163.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.16 and its 200-day moving average is $348.31.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

